ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.10.2021 Social News

We'll deal with you if you welcome Akufo-Addo into your palace — Volta Chiefs warned

We'll deal with you if you welcome Akufo-Addo into your palace — Volta Chiefs warned
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Deputy National Youth Organizer of the oppostion National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Edem Agbana, has cautioned chiefs in the Volta Region against welcoming President Akufo-Addo into their palaces if the latter fails to apologize to the Aflao Chief.

His comment follows the President's recent interview on Peace FM, where he said the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Togbui Fiti V, should complete the abanfoned E-block project in his traditional area if he [Togbui Fiti] thinks he is frustrated about the project.

The President's utterance was in response to the Aflao Chief who gave an ultimatum to the government to complete and operationalize the E-block project.

The comments made by the President though appears sarcastic, it has widely been condemned by people who see it to be disrespectful to the traditional ruler who was only demanding that the right thing is done.

However, reacting to the President's response, Edem Agbana, who hails from the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region, cautions all chiefs in the Region to declare the President "Persona non Grata" until he renders an apology to Togbui Fiti.

In a social media post sighted by this portal, Edem Agbana threatens that any chief in the Volta Region who welcomes either the President or his Vice or any minister, into his palace will be dealt with.

"Until Akufo-Addo apologizes to Togbi Fiti, any Volta Chief who welcomes the Prez, Veep & any of their ministers into his palace must be called out & dealt with. Freddie Blay too got away with his insults on Togbe Afede. ENOUGH," he wrote on Facebook.

Edem Agbana has described as clowns Voltarians in the ruling NPP who are mounting a defence for the President.

He said; "Oh Lord, May I never become so STUP*D, that, even when the leader of my party insult/disrespect my chiefs, I will be forced to defend him.

"The NPP folks,especially from the Volta Region,who are putting(sic) up a defense for this blatant disrespect to Togbi Fiti, I am sorry, you are making mockery of yourselves. You are clowns," he continued.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Finance Minister spoke ‘honest truth’ about payroll being full – Joe Jackson
24.10.2021 | Social News
Edem Tutu is GIJ SRC President
24.10.2021 | Social News
Ghana, Liberia set up joint committee to look into Buduburam Camp demolition
23.10.2021 | Social News
11-year-old girl stabbed at Akwatialine in Kumasi
23.10.2021 | Social News
Two injured after warehouse collapses during rainstorm at Koforidua
23.10.2021 | Social News
N/R: Dakpema Palace, other Chiefs in Dagbon begins celebration of 2021 Damba Festival
23.10.2021 | Social News
High School Official brand ambassadors donate to head porters in Accra
23.10.2021 | Social News
Go into herbal plant farming — Young people encourage
23.10.2021 | Social News
KNUST alumnus donates Ghc1million to support development projects
23.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line