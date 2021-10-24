Germany declares Croatia and Bulgaria as Covid-19 high-risk areas

Germany added Croatia and Bulgaria to areas high-risk for Covid-19 on Sunday, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine for unvaccinated or unrecovered travellers arriving from the two countries.

Three other European Union members - Romania, Lithuania and Slovenia - were already on the list overseen by Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control.

Europe is seeing a climb in cases and hospitalizations - sometimes startlingly high, depending on the country - as colder weather sets in and vaccine uptake lags in places.

Globally, some 70 countries are classified high-risk Covid-19 areas by Germany.

Anyone who has not recovered or been fully vaccinated and returns to Germany must go into quarantine for 10 days.

This period can be shortened if they test negative after five days.

In addition to Croatia and Bulgaria, Cameroon, Singapore and the Republic of the Congo were added on Sunday. Kenya, Kosovo, Iraq and Honduras were removed.

