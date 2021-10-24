ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.10.2021 Health

Germany declares Croatia and Bulgaria as Covid-19 high-risk areas

Germany declares Croatia and Bulgaria as Covid-19 high-risk areas
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Germany added Croatia and Bulgaria to areas high-risk for Covid-19 on Sunday, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine for unvaccinated or unrecovered travellers arriving from the two countries.

Three other European Union members - Romania, Lithuania and Slovenia - were already on the list overseen by Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control.

Europe is seeing a climb in cases and hospitalizations - sometimes startlingly high, depending on the country - as colder weather sets in and vaccine uptake lags in places.

Globally, some 70 countries are classified high-risk Covid-19 areas by Germany.

Anyone who has not recovered or been fully vaccinated and returns to Germany must go into quarantine for 10 days.

This period can be shortened if they test negative after five days.

In addition to Croatia and Bulgaria, Cameroon, Singapore and the Republic of the Congo were added on Sunday. Kenya, Kosovo, Iraq and Honduras were removed.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: Herbal medicines for treatment to be launched
24.10.2021 | Health
COVID-19 killed more people in U.S. than HIV/AIDS did in 40 years
24.10.2021 | Health
Don't go to pastors to cure breast cancer, seek medical attention – Dr Ackon to women
23.10.2021 | Health
Young Elephants embark on breast cancer sensitization campaign in Gomoa East
23.10.2021 | Health
West Gonja: Abu Jinapor's wife conducts free breast cancer screening for women
23.10.2021 | Health
‘More Ghanaians Risk Getting Stroke’ — INSLA
23.10.2021 | Health
More than 8,000 people living with HIV in Ahafo — Regional Director
22.10.2021 | Health
UNDP and Japan signed a new digital project to strengthen health systems in Ghana
22.10.2021 | Health
Cardiovascular Disease: The number one cause of global deaths — Ben Anabila
22.10.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line