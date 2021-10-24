ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.10.2021 Health

COVID-19 killed more people in U.S. than HIV/AIDS did in 40 years

COVID-19 killed more people in U.S. than HIV/AIDS did in 40 years
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

COVID-19 has become the deadliest pandemic in the U.S. history, claiming more lives than HIV/AIDS, according to news website The National.

The U.S. government's initial approach to both HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 was "denial and indifference," The National wrote in a report published on Friday.

When AIDS rampaged through communities in parts of the United States in early 1980s, the federal government looked the other way and even slashed spending on public health agencies, the report said.

As to the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was reported in the United States, the White House played down the risks, dismissing it as akin to "a regular flu," the report said.

Both crises, the report added, have disproportionately affected minority groups and poorer communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far killed about 730,000 people in the United States, while it is believed that at least 700,000 people in the country have died as a result of HIV/AIDS.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: Herbal medicines for treatment to be launched
24.10.2021 | Health
Germany declares Croatia and Bulgaria as Covid-19 high-risk areas
24.10.2021 | Health
Don't go to pastors to cure breast cancer, seek medical attention – Dr Ackon to women
23.10.2021 | Health
Young Elephants embark on breast cancer sensitization campaign in Gomoa East
23.10.2021 | Health
West Gonja: Abu Jinapor's wife conducts free breast cancer screening for women
23.10.2021 | Health
‘More Ghanaians Risk Getting Stroke’ — INSLA
23.10.2021 | Health
More than 8,000 people living with HIV in Ahafo — Regional Director
22.10.2021 | Health
UNDP and Japan signed a new digital project to strengthen health systems in Ghana
22.10.2021 | Health
Cardiovascular Disease: The number one cause of global deaths — Ben Anabila
22.10.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line