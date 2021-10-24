Edem Tutu is GIJ SRC President

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Friday October 22 swore in new Students' Representative Council (SRC) executives for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The inauguration which was held at the Ring way campus of the institute, saw dignitaries from the media profession and other student leaders attending.

Speaking at the inauguration, the SRC President of the school Edem Dei-Tutu reiterated the need for students and student leadership to work together to sustain student interest.

“Students still face harsh conditions and we as student leaders must make sure that together with students, we are working vigorously for the well being of the student body.”

He further called on civil society and professional groups to support the SRC.

“ We are calling on civil society and other companies to help support the SRC. The Ghana Institute of Journalism is the premium communications university in Ghana. There is a need for a sustainable and profitable relationship between the school and civil society. We must help contribute and shape the lives of the future journalists and Public Relations Practitioners from this school.”

Guest speaker at the event Johnnie Hughes congratulated the new executives and asked them to work for the good of the student body.

—3news.com