ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.10.2021 Social News

Edem Tutu is GIJ SRC President

Edem Tutu is GIJ SRC President
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) on Friday October 22 swore in new Students' Representative Council (SRC) executives for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The inauguration which was held at the Ring way campus of the institute, saw dignitaries from the media profession and other student leaders attending.

Speaking at the inauguration, the SRC President of the school Edem Dei-Tutu reiterated the need for students and student leadership to work together to sustain student interest.

“Students still face harsh conditions and we as student leaders must make sure that together with students, we are working vigorously for the well being of the student body.”

He further called on civil society and professional groups to support the SRC.

“ We are calling on civil society and other companies to help support the SRC. The Ghana Institute of Journalism is the premium communications university in Ghana. There is a need for a sustainable and profitable relationship between the school and civil society. We must help contribute and shape the lives of the future journalists and Public Relations Practitioners from this school.”

Guest speaker at the event Johnnie Hughes congratulated the new executives and asked them to work for the good of the student body.

—3news.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Finance Minister spoke ‘honest truth’ about payroll being full – Joe Jackson
24.10.2021 | Social News
Ghana, Liberia set up joint committee to look into Buduburam Camp demolition
23.10.2021 | Social News
11-year-old girl stabbed at Akwatialine in Kumasi
23.10.2021 | Social News
Two injured after warehouse collapses during rainstorm at Koforidua
23.10.2021 | Social News
N/R: Dakpema Palace, other Chiefs in Dagbon begins celebration of 2021 Damba Festival
23.10.2021 | Social News
High School Official brand ambassadors donate to head porters in Accra
23.10.2021 | Social News
Go into herbal plant farming — Young people encourage
23.10.2021 | Social News
KNUST alumnus donates Ghc1million to support development projects
23.10.2021 | Social News
Young people call for policies that are more conducive and inclusive for the prosperity of Africa
23.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line