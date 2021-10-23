ModernGhana logo
23.10.2021 Social News

Two injured after warehouse collapses during rainstorm at Koforidua

Two persons are currently in critical condition at the Eastern Regional Hospital, in Koforidua after a warehouse under construction collapsed onto their building around the Oyoko roundabout in the New Juaben North Municipality today.

The uncompleted structure came down at around 2:30 am on Saturday during a rainstorm that lasted over four hours.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jonathan Obeng, suffered injuries to his head while his son who was sleeping suffered cuts when the structure came down.

Two vehicles that were in the garage suffered some damage along with several other properties which were affected.

Prophetess Elizabeth Ockran Obeng, the wife of the victim said her husband and son were responding to treatment at the hospital.

“It was God who saved them,” she said to Citi News.

“They are now at the hospital responding to treatment. The police were here, the MCE was here, the MP was here. NADMO, the fireservice, and others came in the morning,” she added

---citinewsroom

