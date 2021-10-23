ModernGhana logo
23.10.2021 Social News

NIA suspends registration at GRA, RGD from October 25

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will, from Monday, October 25 suspend registration in all its thirty-four registration centres located at the offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) and the NIA.

According to a statement from the client service of NIA, the offices will be closed from Monday 25, October 2021 to Tuesday 2 November 2021.

The suspension of services at GRA and RGD offices has become necessary as NIA deploys staff to its permanent offices nationwide.

In all, 16 regional offices, 275 NIA operational district offices and the premium registration centres at the NIA head office will be opened across the country, effective Wednesday 3, November 2021.

This arrangement is designed to enable NIA bring its various services, including new registrations, card collection or issuance, card replacement and update of personal records, to the doorstep of the populace.

