25.10.2021 Social News

Top Ghanaian ICT expert grabs World Trade Council's top eCommerce award

A popular Ghanaian professional in the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Mr. Evans Kyei has been awarded the 2021 top eCommerce (2021 Go Global Award) by the World Trade Council (W.T.C) in the United States of America.

The presentation of the award which took place in the New York City, (U.S.A) commended Mr Evans Kyei for his unique performance for the award.

The inscriptions on the award reads: "2021 Go Global Awards presented to Multi Minds Technologies for Top Pacer eCommerce on this, the 14th October 2021 Global Awards."

Speaking to this reporter after the award, Mr Kyei who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Multi Minds Technologies, a reputable Kumasi-based information communication and technology firm thanked God for the prestigious award and honor the World Trade Council had done him.

He attributed the secret behind the success of his technology achievements to hard work and research activities.

Mr Kyei indicated that as a well-trained member of the World Trade Council, he always focuses on hard work to maintain the membership rules of the organisation.

With 13years of experience in the profession, Mr Evans Kyei who has thought in many local and international technology institutes is also a proud owner of Akoraradioonline.com and Ahenfie.com.

Among the number of institutions, he had his training include Konic Information Communication and Technology College in New Delhi in India and Kofi Anan Centre Of Excellence outfit in Accra.

He is also a member of the Ghana Writers Association.

King Amoah
