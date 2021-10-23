TOR Scandal: NPP Germany wants interdicted workers remanded, punished severely

Listen to article

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in Germany is pushing for interdicted workers of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to be remanded and punished severely to serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier this month, an Interim Management Committee set up to manage the affairs of TOR interdicted top 14 staff members with 55 others under investigation for dubious deals at the Refinery.

The interdicted members who work in departments such as finance, production, distribution, Import and Export (shipping) MOP and RFCC were accused of causing over GHS10 million loss to TOR.

With the Interim Management Committee recommending the removal of the officials of the refinery from their position, they are likely to face legal charges and prosecution for causing financial loss to the state.

This, the NPP Germany branch released a statement calling for severe punishment for the 14 TOR members involved in the scandal.

“This is a crime against the nation, interdiction alone is not enough, this 10.4 million Ghc may be the tip of the iceberg.

“They should be remanded immediately to prevent them from tampering with the investigation/evidence and also give the investigating authorities the needed atmosphere to find the needle in the haystack,” a statement from NPP Germany signed by communications director Nana Osei Boateng has said.

The statement adds, “This is the behaviour we have sold to the country. This is what we all have to change from. Individuals who are trusted with positions to help move the country forward are rather stifling our economy. We call for the rigours of the law to deal with them in the same measure they deserve as this may deter others from these acts.”

Meanwhile, the NPP Germany branch is urging Ghanaians to discourage the practice of corruption of any form to move Ghana forward.

Read the full statement from NPP Germany below:

Press Release

NPP Germany

20.10.21

GHANA MUST RISE BEYOND CORRUPTION

Whenever the call of zero tolerance against corruption is sounded, many tend to think about political heads and persons in power. Yet one main reason why our country is not developing in her potential is the adoption and practice of corruption by ordinary citizens.

Payment of bribes in our traffic to gain favours and also to induce justice has been a big shackle on our necks. This may enslave us for a very long while. But while it does, we have a solemn obligation to clear it out of our systems and make the nation work better and harmoniously.

The Interim Management Committee set up to manage affairs of the Tema Oil Refinery and ensure its operational and profitability have made some very serious recommendations which include the removing of some officials of the refinery from their positions and possibly facing charges and prosecution for squandering funds of the company.

About GHC 10.4 million is believed to have been found squandered and more may be uncovered. 14 staff who are directly involved in the storage and transfer of such products have been interdicted.

This is a crime against the nation, interdiction alone is not enough, this 10.4 million Ghc may be the tip of the iceberg. They should be remanded immediately to prevent them from tampering with the investigation/evidence and also give the investigating authorities the needed atmosphere to find the needle in the haystack.

This is the behaviour we have sold to the country. This is what we all have to change from. Individuals who are trusted with positions to help move the country forward are rather stifling our economy. We call for the rigours of the law to deal with them in the same measure they deserve as this may deter others from these acts.

Kudos to H.E. Edward Boateng TOR Boss for his vigilance, vigorously squeezing the daylight out of the bad ones of the lot.

God Bless Ghana, the Npp and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

...Signed...

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.