143 law students sue GLC, Attorney General over 'Makola' entrance exam failures

Some 143 LLB graduates who sat for the recently held Ghana School of Law entrance exam have filed a suit at the Human Rights Division of the Accra High School seeking admission into the school.

The General Legal Council and the Attorney General (AG) have been served as the 1st and 2nd respondents of the suit respectively.

The plaintiffs are demanding the enforcement of their fundamental human rights after they were said to have failed the school of law entrance exam, although they believe that they passed .

In the writ sighted by citinewsroom.com, the plaintiffs are praying the court to compel the respondents to offer them admission into the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Also, they are demanding that the court “further retrains the respondents from treating the applicants as students who failed the said examinations pending the final examination of this matter on grounds set forth and such further orders the court may deem fit.”

The petitioners want the court to fast track the case because the 1st Respondent is about to start the 2021/2022 academic year with their colleague candidates they sat the Ghana School of Law Entrance Exams with. Other reliefs

1. A declaration that the failure of the 2nd respondent to reign in the 1st respondent for the conduct of the 1st Respondent as stated constitute a dereliction of the 2nd respondent’s duties under Act 32.

2. Costs including solicitor’s cost.

Mass failure

The controversies over the mass failure in the Ghana School of Law entrance exams is a result of the General Legal Council's decision to apply a new rule requiring candidates to pass 50% in each of the A and B sections in the exam without informing the students.

Some 499 candidates who were part of those who failed the exams insisted that they would have gained access to the Ghana School of Law if not for the new policy introduced by the GLC.

The aggrieved students are however unhappy with the said policy, and have already protested to put pressure on the appropriate authorities to reform the legal education system.

There have been calls for the General Legal Council to provide raw scores of candidates who took part in the Ghana School of Law entrance exams for 2020 and 2021.

—citinewsroom