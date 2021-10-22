NCCE schools Asunafo South IPDC on Vigilantism and Related Offences Act

Listen to article

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the National Security has organized an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee engagement to sensitize key election stakeholders in the Asunafo South District on the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999).

On the theme “empowering Ghanaians to stand for national cohesion and inclusive participation in governance”, the day’s engagement held at Kukuom was attended by political party representatives, security agencies, Electoral Commission, religious organisations, traditional rulers as well as women and youth groups.

Mr Eric Adu, the Ahafo Regional Director of NCCE took the participants through the Act 999, the Public Order Act (1994) Act 491 and the Whistle Blowers Act, Act720, and underscored the need for the general public to support security agencies in crime fighting.

He explained the formation of political party vigilante and any vigilante group in the country was outlawed, saying every citizen of the country had the right to ensure that peace prevailed in society.

Touching on extremism and violence, Mr Adu cautioned the teeming unemployed youth to be wary of terrorist groups who might use the internet to lure and recruit them.

“The internet and social media represent a significant and easy medium used to inspire, radicalize and recruit young people into terrorism”, he said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lawrence Adombire, the Asunafo South District Police Commander said concerted efforts were required to protect societal peace and called on all stakeholders to contribute in that regard.

He called on followers of the various political parties to obey and respect the Public Order Act by guarding against tendencies that could disturb the prevailing peace of the area.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Mr Francis Akakpo, the Asunafo South District Director of the NCCE highlighted political tolerance and advised followers of the various political parties to endeavor to respect and tolerate the views of political opponents to help consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.