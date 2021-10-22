Nkoranza South MCE nominee gets 100 percent confirmation

Listen to article

Members of the Nkoranza South Municipal assembly on Friday, October 22 gave Hon Daniel Owuredu, the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for the area a 100% confirmation.

All the 45 assembly members endorsed the President's nominee, Hon Daniel Owuredu.

Hon Daniel Owuredu was the Assemblyman for two consecutive times and the current Bono East regional youth organizer for ruling NPP.

The exercise, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), attracted traditional and religious leaders, politicians, family members and the public.

Hon Daniel Owuredu thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work to realize his vision for the district.

He also thanked the assembly members for the overwhelming support and called for unity from all stakeholders to speed up the development process in the area to transform the socio-economic lives of the people.

Hon Daniel Owuredu recounted his experiences as a grassroots campaigner, polling station executive, constituency chairman and assembly member, saying it would help him work with all manner of persons to bring the needed development to the area.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Hon Kwasi Adu Gyan appealed to the traditional leaders and Assembly members to continue to offer their support to DCE for massive development in the Municipality.

The Minister urged the confirmed nominee to respect the Assembly members and stakeholders for unity and development.

Hon Kwasi Adu Gyan assured Assembly members of capacity building programmes throughout the region.