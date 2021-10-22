ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.10.2021 Social News

Tamale Teaching Hospital Health workers threaten strike over poor conditions of service

Tamale Teaching Hospital Health workers threaten strike over poor conditions of service
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Health Service Workers' Union at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region is threatening to strike over poor conditions of service.

Speaking to Citi News, Ziblim Adam, the Chairman of the union at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, said the union had been treated unfairly by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

He felt the Commission had responded positively to other unions but was not showing the same level of respect to the Health Service Workers' Union.

“What we laid before the Commission was not different from what our colleagues did, and almost all they laid was granted. But when we laid ours, I don't know what went into their thinking. They denied almost everything we laid,” Mr. Adam said.

He added that this was “an insult to the Health Workers Union and I think that is provoking the union.”

“We are calling on the government and all stakeholders to come back to the negotiation table, if not by close of today [October 22,], we will advise ourselves accordingly,” he said.

The Health Services Workers' Union earlier threatened to protest over their conditions of service.

It complained that the government was deliberately discriminating against its members.

The union said it had hoped that negotiations that have spanned two years would have concluded when the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission convened a meeting from the 8th to the 9th of October 2021.

In a statement on October 15, it said it could no longer keep its members at bay.

---Citi Newsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
3% disability fund for Kassena-Nankana West PWDs in arrears for over a year
22.10.2021 | Social News
What are 'Blue Kiosks' doing at lorry stations if not carelessness — Tema East MP
22.10.2021 | Social News
Kayaye is modern day slavery — Otiko Djaba
22.10.2021 | Social News
Africa beyond aid: Mobilising the youth around innovative ideas, to reimagine a prosperous continent
22.10.2021 | Social News
We are not part of any planned strike action — Medical Laboratory Professional Workers
22.10.2021 | Social News
High fever woman butchers two-year-old son to death at Afigya Kwabre
22.10.2021 | Social News
Two police officers killed, three in critical condition in fatal accident on Walewale-Bolgatanga road
22.10.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo must rethink no harbour decision – Oguaa residents
22.10.2021 | Social News
Donald Trump to launch new social media platform
22.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line