22.10.2021 Headlines

Medikal joins Shatta Wale in Ankaful prison for five days

By Reporter
Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has been remanded into prison is custody for illegally brandishing a gun in public.

He will be spending five days in Ankaful Medium prison in the Central Region with his colleague musician Shatta Wale who took the lead yesterday.

But dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah 'Shatta Wale will spend one week on remand beginning yesterday.

The 'La Hustle' singer who was in court to give moral support to Shatta Wale was yesterday seen in a video on social media brandishing a gun.

He was subsequently arrested by the police and held in custody.

He was also hauled before an Accra Circuit Court charged with one count of displaying arm and ammunition in public to which he pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan had pleaded with the court to grant the accused person bail pending the trial.

But the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey opposed the application saying the case was still under investigation and the accused when granted bail will interfere with investigations.

The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandor in his ruling took into consideration the right and safety of the larger society as against that of an individual and remanded Medikal into prison custody.

