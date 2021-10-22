ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.10.2021 Headlines

Asiedu Nketia, Jean Mensa, others to be cross-examined in Techiman South election petition on November 16

Asiedu Nketia, Jean Mensa, others to be cross-examined in Techiman South election petition on November 16
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Wenchi High Court has set November 16 for the commencement of the Techiman South Election Petition.

The court is to subpoena the Electoral Commission (EC) Chair, Jean Mensa, and others to appear before it for cross-examinations in the suit filed by the 2020 Techiman South National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti.

The suit seeks to quash the declaration of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as Techiman South MP, and declare Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti as the legitimate winner of the Techiman South parliamentary elections.

Also, to appear before the court for cross-examination is the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Bono East EC Director, Gabriel Dei, the Returning Officer for the Techiman South 2020 elections, Nana Dwamena Frempah among others.

At the last sitting on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the court fixed Thursday, October 21, 2021, for the Case Management Conference, a judicial process where the litigating parties together with the court agree on the timetable and trial procedures, among other issues.

At the Case Management Conference, it was agreed as follows:

Witnesses:

1. Petitioner will be presenting four witnesses in the box, namely:

– Dr. Christopher Beyere Baasongti, 2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Techiman South

– Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

– Hameed Bin Laden, Elections Director l, Techiman South NDC

– Shamsudeen Ali, Secretary, Bono East NDC

2. The 1st Respondent Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, will be presenting only one Witness in the person of Richard Asamoah

3. The 2nd Respondent will also present only one Witness in the person of Sampson Ofori Gyamfi, Techiman Municipal Electoral Officer

1022202133605-j5fqi7t2gb-wenchi-high-court-1

Exhibits

1. Petitioner will rely on several documentary Exhibits ranging from A-Y series. These will involve 267 duplicate pink sheets, 247 original pink sheets, Letters of Accreditation etc. The petitioner will also demonstrate evidence by way of video and so on.

2. The 1st Respondent will rely on Form 1C and 1D filed by 2nd Respondent through orders of the court as well as some videos

3. 3rd Respondent intends to rely on 267 duplicate pink sheets, Forms 1C and 1D as well as some videos.

Subpoenas

The Petitioner will also bring into the witness box six(6) additional witnesses, namely:

– Nana Dwamena Frempah (Returning Officer, Techiman South EC)

– Gabriel Dei Yeboah (Director, Bono East EC)

– Alhaji Fuseini Awinaba (Regional Crime Officer, Bono East)

– Dr. Ninnang Tobias (Doctor, Holy Family Hospital)

– Effah Gordon (Dep. Returning Officer, Techiman Municipal EC)

– Jean Mensah (EC Chair)

Meanwhile, the dates for trial for evidence in chief by petitioner and cross-examination by respondents have been scheduled for November 16 and 17, and December 1, 2, and 10, 2021.

However, on November 16, 2021, the court will give the full calendar as regards the trial up to its conclusion.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
"I'm excited there's a new Ga Mantse in my time" — Akufo-Addo
22.10.2021 | Headlines
"We'are seeing development in Accra" — Ga Mantse to Akufo-Addo
22.10.2021 | Headlines
Increase salaries of workers the same margin as yours – Agyin-Asare to politicians
22.10.2021 | Headlines
Medikal joins Shatta Wale in Ankaful prison for five days
22.10.2021 | Headlines
IGP lands in Tamale to visit officers involved in accident
22.10.2021 | Headlines
Reduce radius from 100km to 45km fight: NCA floors Multimedia again, slapped with Ghc5,000 cost by Appeals Court
22.10.2021 | Headlines
Joblessness, indebtedness to the tune of 80% of our GDP frightening – Togbe Afede
22.10.2021 | Headlines
Salary refund: They're slowly listening — Agyin-Asare commends Akufo-Addo, Rebecca
22.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to launch ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ in Accra today
22.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line