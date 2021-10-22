ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.10.2021 Social News

Two police officers killed, three in critical condition in fatal accident on Walewale-Bolgatanga road

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Two police officers killed, three in critical condition in fatal accident on Walewale-Bolgatanga road
Listen to article

A fatal accident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road has claimed the lives of two police officers on Thursday, October 21, 2022.

In a statement on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service to confirm the news, it said that the two deceased were highly-trained members of the Anti-Robbery Taskforce.

The deceased were part of a five-member team responding to an emergency on that stretch.

The other three officers involved in the accident are in critical condition at a hospital in Walewale in the North East Region.

The police have already made advanced plans to immediately airlift them for further treatment to ensure they survive.

As the Ghana Police Service mourns the demise of the two officers, Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has informed their families and extended the condolence of the force to them as well.

1022202193053-1h830o4bau-b8e7b32f-d482-4fab-8ba7-6cdc69619d1a

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo must rethink no harbour decision – Oguaa residents
22.10.2021 | Social News
Donald Trump to launch new social media platform
22.10.2021 | Social News
Ejisu: Fire guts 11-bedroom house at Kwamo
22.10.2021 | Social News
Ghanaian teachers among the best in the world — Education Minister
22.10.2021 | Social News
[Images] Thieves steal seven electricity transformers in Volta region
22.10.2021 | Social News
Christendom under threat if Police takes prophecy as crime – Clergy Association
21.10.2021 | Social News
Blows over TB Joshua church as group kicks against widow's takeover
21.10.2021 | Social News
A/R: Pregnant wife 'killer' dead
21.10.2021 | Social News
Development without cultural identity is a fluke – Naa Domalae
21.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line