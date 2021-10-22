Two police officers killed, three in critical condition in fatal accident on Walewale-Bolgatanga road

Listen to article

A fatal accident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road has claimed the lives of two police officers on Thursday, October 21, 2022.

In a statement on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service to confirm the news, it said that the two deceased were highly-trained members of the Anti-Robbery Taskforce.

The deceased were part of a five-member team responding to an emergency on that stretch.

The other three officers involved in the accident are in critical condition at a hospital in Walewale in the North East Region.

The police have already made advanced plans to immediately airlift them for further treatment to ensure they survive.

As the Ghana Police Service mourns the demise of the two officers, Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has informed their families and extended the condolence of the force to them as well.