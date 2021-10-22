ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.10.2021 Social News

Akufo-Addo must rethink no harbour decision – Oguaa residents

Akufo-Addo must rethink no harbour decision – Oguaa residents
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some residents in the Central Regional capital of Oguaa have urged the President to work towards building a harbour for the area as presented in the ruling New Patriotic Party's 2020 Manifesto.

They said in view of the lack of employment opportunities in the ancient city, a harbour would bring more job prospects than the airport the President had committed to.

They were reacting to the apolology offered by the President that he made a mistake in the October 19 Eagle FM radio interview by saying that he did not commit to building a harbour but rather a landing site and an airport for the area.

The President, in a, Thursday, Peace FM radio interview explained that though the construction of a harbour was in the Manifesto, it could not be honoured because such facilities were available at neighbouring Elmina and Takoradi.

“Let me confess, I made a mistake on the Cape Coast matter. Even with the mistake, we have to have a rethink. We cannot have a harbour at Takoradi, Elmina, and have another one at Cape Coast. But I have to apologise to the people of Cape Coast. Presidents are humans, and they can make mistakes,” he emphasised.

Madam Henrietta Blankson, a hairdresser described the development as very “unfortunate” and said Cape Coast deserved better.

“The President is not considering our plight. There are no manufacturing companies or factories here - no jobs, nothing promising and you come here with such unfavorable news? I'm very disappointed but I urge him to reconsider his decision," she said.

According to some of the residents, the apology had rather made them sadder.

Mr. Josiah Ofori, a teacher, told the GNA that he was shocked by the President's decision, adding that the NPP had to execute the Harbour project to redeem their image.

“We all heard Bawumia very clearly when he was reading the Manifesto at the University of Cape Coast and it cannot be erased with a denial and an apology."

Ms. Ernestina Attiah, however, said it was okay to build a habour in Elmina, though she wished it had been in Cape Coast.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Donald Trump to launch new social media platform
22.10.2021 | Social News
Ejisu: Fire guts 11-bedroom house at Kwamo
22.10.2021 | Social News
Ghanaian teachers among the best in the world — Education Minister
22.10.2021 | Social News
[Images] Thieves steal seven electricity transformers in Volta region
22.10.2021 | Social News
Christendom under threat if Police takes prophecy as crime – Clergy Association
21.10.2021 | Social News
Blows over TB Joshua church as group kicks against widow's takeover
21.10.2021 | Social News
A/R: Pregnant wife 'killer' dead
21.10.2021 | Social News
Development without cultural identity is a fluke – Naa Domalae
21.10.2021 | Social News
Some MPs seeking to introduce Bill to address issues in legal education – Xavier Sosu
21.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line