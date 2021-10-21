Medikal to spend night in police cell for brandishing gun

Listen to article

Hiplife artiste Samuel Adu Frimpong aka Medikal is spending the night in police custody after he was picked up for brandishing a gun in a video on social media.

He was subsequently denied police inquiry bail.

Medikal has since been moved from the Accra Regional Police Headquarters, where he was earlier detained.

He was arrested by personnel of the Accra Regional Police Command on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Citi News sources say the hiplife artiste will be put before court on Friday.

Medikal was with his wife, Fella Makafui, earlier at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office.

One of the lawyers who represented Shatta Wale, Jerry Avenogbor, was sighted at the police command, but it remains unclear if he is going to represent Medikal in this case.

This comes a few hours after dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and four other people were remanded into police custody following an alleged gun attack that turned out to be a hoax.

They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021, during their first appearance in court.

Medikal was at the court premises to offer support to Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale was picked up by the police for spreading false news about an assassination attempt at his residence in Accra on October 19, 2021.

—citinews