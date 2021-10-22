Resource NYA enough to make positive impact in our youth — Coalition of National Youth Organizers to Akufo-Addo

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers is urging President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to channel enough resources to the National Youth Authority (NYA) to function properly in order to make positive impacts on the youth of the country.

The Coalition made up of the National Youth Organizers of the PNC, APC, CPP, GCPP and the PPP are worried that, successive governments have dwell too much attention on sports instead of embarking on an agenda to shape the future of the Youth.

The Coalition is proposing that government through the National Youth Authority should sponsor disciplinary clubs like the Scout in the basic schools to start incorporating into the young ones the spirit of patriotism and discipline.

At the Senior High School level, the Coalition is proposing that government sponsors the National Youth Authority to encourage students who usually are teenagers to join the school cadets, the various debate clubs and other disciplinary avenues to curb the deviance, truancy and indiscipline among the youth.

The General Secretary of the Coalition of National Youth Organizers comrade Osei Kofi Acquah who doubles as the National Youth Organizer for the CPP proposed that government should set up a research bureau at the National Youth Authority to scout and select research thesis that are problem-solving in nature.

He noted that the researchers can be linked to the job markets and the appropriate quarters to scale it up.

Explaining further, comrade Osei Kofi Acquah says, thousands of students are supposed to undertake and present a research paper before they can graduate.

He says a research by the Coalition has revealed that most of the research are aimed at solving daily problems facing the country.

"The innovative research spans from technology to financial engineering, development and planning, yet, no one develops these proposals of students who painstakingly conduct the research.

"A well sponsored Research Bureau at the various regions and at the National level, under the National Youth Authority to take interest in these research will solve most of the problems we face as a country, especially when the researchers are linked to those who can practicalize the proposed research," he stated.

Comrade Jude Balma, the National Youth Organizer for the GCPP, is of the view that, it is time, the National Youth Authority takes a clear cut path, to champion the welfare of the youth spanning from various forms of workshops and training to linking them up with employers.

He says the National Youth Authority should not remain under the shadows of the Youth and Sports Authority, whose main aim has been wasting the tax player's money on fruitless football competitions.

King Hassan the National Youth Organizer for the APC, believes that, the youth of Ghana has so much potential that needs to be harnessED to positively allow them contribute to the development of their country.

He is optimistic that, when the National Youth Authority is well resourced, empowered and allowed to fully function, the youth will not only expect their leaders to fix the country but will also be part of the fixing.

Comrade Faisal the National Youth Organizer for the PPP is worried about the youth who dropped out of school and could not learn any trade as well.

He says most of such youth are deviant in society and a National Security threat.

He is suggesting that government sponsors the National Youth Authority to periodically engage capacity workshops to put them in the capacity to contribute their quota positively to their country.

The president of the Coalition, Mark Ewusi Arkoh says, their proposals are borne out of research conducted by the Coalition.