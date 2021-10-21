ModernGhana logo
21.10.2021 Agriculture

A/R: Cocoa farmers educated on swollen shoot disease and it effects on output

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
Mr Kwadwo Danso in yellow lacoste with some beneficiaries on the field
Some 70 cocoa farmers from Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District have undergone a one-day orientation on rehabilitation program at Sefwi-Bekwai to enable them get more yields.

According to Mr Kwadwo Danso, Ashanti Regional Director of Cocoa Health Extension Division ( CHED) COCOBOD, Nyinahin has more cocoa farms and research conducted has shown they produce small quantity due to the cocoa swollen shoot virus disease, therefore the need for them to study from those farms at Sefwi Bekwai.

He stressed the initiative that has seen remarkable changes in their farms since inception in 2019 and was optimistic to increase yield in the coming years.

He, however, appealed to farmers to cooperate with the government to accept the program as it comes with incentives like free seedlings distributed to cocoa farmers.

Mr Kwame Owusu Ansah, Western North Regional Director of Cocoa Health Extension Division who schooled farmers urged them to take the training seriously and avoid the perception that farmers at the Western North have not embraced the project as Ashanti region has vast land for farming.

Some of the beneficiaries who had the orientation expressed interest in the rehabilitation program with the view that it would help improve their annual produce.

