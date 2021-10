Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was arraigned before the court earlier today.

Whiles leaving the courtroom he was heard among other Shatta movement slogans saying, “I wanna sleep in jail for this.”

He has been remanded into police custody for one week.

He will reappear on Tuesday, October 26.

Shatta Wale has been charged with publication of false news after he allegedly faked a gun attack on himself Monday evening.