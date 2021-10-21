Blows over TB Joshua church as group kicks against widow's takeover

Members and partners of the Synagogue Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV have said some people in the church were planning to destroy the church after the demise of the founder, the late Pastor Temitope Joshua.

It is recalled that a group in the church, under the auspices of the Global Congress of SCOAN Members, kicked against the appointment of TB Joshua’s widow, Mrs Evelyn Joshua, as the leader of the church, saying her appointment was not in line with the rules that the late founder laid down.

But a statement on Thursday by the members and partners of the SCOAN in Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states, said the group – Global Congress of SCOAN Members – was not known to the church, describing it as faceless.

The statement signed by Dr Francis Bamidele, Mr Gbenga Osadare, Mr Lanre Cole and nine others alleged that some people in the church who were allegedly involved in financial misappropriation of the church’s funds had been sponsoring the group to cause trouble and disaffection in the church.

The statement read in part, “We members and Partners of Synagogue Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV in Akure, Ondo State, hereby, disclaim and dissociate ourselves in its entirety from the news making rounds on the internet as well as in other media outlets about the acclaimed group in Akure called the Global Congress of SCOAN Members and their purported statement, that Mrs Evelyn Joshua is not a pastor or part of the founding members of the church and rejected her emergence as the leader of the church.

“The acclaimed global congress group and its so-called members are not known to us in Akure, none of us, genuine members and partners, has ever come across this acclaimed group called Global Congress and its members in several church programmes and activities conducted in Akure or in Lagos church auditorium in the last 20years.

The global congress group, the president’s and the secretary’s names mentioned in the statement are out rightly fictitious, fake and non-existent.”

“However, investigations conducted revealed that the acclaimed global congress group is not unconnected to the cabal disciples of Prophet TB Joshua who upon the passing on to glory by Prophet TB Joshua on June 5th, 2021, connived and diverted several billions of the church funds into their personal accounts and looted the treasury of the church with impunity. Prophetess Evelyn Joshua stood up to the task against this looting spree.

“Now, because it was no longer business like before, the cabals became bitterly aggrieved and resulted in a battle line drawn and now using every propaganda weapon to fight the new leader of SCOAN. It will interest you to know that the EFCC is already investigating these financial misappropriations of these former disciples.”

While reiterating their support for TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn as the new leader of the church, the concerned members urged the general public to disregard the statements issued by “the disgruntled entities in whatever form or disguised under whatever propaganda weapon.”

