I'm a human, I made a mistake — says Akufo-Addo over Cape Coast Harbour promise denial

President Nana Akufo-Addo has confessed he made a mistake by denying his party promised the people of Cape Coast a harbour in their 2020 manifesto.

In a sharp, straightforward answer to Kwame Sefa-Kayi, Host of Peace FM’s Kokorokoo on the matter, the President said “I made a mistake, let me just confess it.”

He explained that he tried looking into the party's manifesto before going to Cape Coast and saw one landing site but didn’t go further.

“The commitment was never to [build] a harbour; it was to [build] a landing site.

“But in any event, even with the mistake I think we will have to rethink many things. We have a harbour in Elmina which is being developed right now, obviously Takoradi, Elmina, then we have another one projected for Cape Coast before we go further down the road. I think some rethinking has to go on for us to find what the value for money arrangements is.

“I have to apologize to the people of Cape Coast and the Central Region for that mistake but presidents are human,” he said apologetically.

The hopes of Cape Coast residents who are dreaming of a harbour as promised by the NPP was dashed when the President told a presenter on Cape Coast-based Eagle FM that they didn’t promise to give them a harbour.