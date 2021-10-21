ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.10.2021 Headlines

I'm a human, I made a mistake — says Akufo-Addo over Cape Coast Harbour promise denial

I'm a human, I made a mistake — says Akufo-Addo over Cape Coast Harbour promise denial
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has confessed he made a mistake by denying his party promised the people of Cape Coast a harbour in their 2020 manifesto.

In a sharp, straightforward answer to Kwame Sefa-Kayi, Host of Peace FM’s Kokorokoo on the matter, the President said “I made a mistake, let me just confess it.”

He explained that he tried looking into the party's manifesto before going to Cape Coast and saw one landing site but didn’t go further.

“The commitment was never to [build] a harbour; it was to [build] a landing site.

“But in any event, even with the mistake I think we will have to rethink many things. We have a harbour in Elmina which is being developed right now, obviously Takoradi, Elmina, then we have another one projected for Cape Coast before we go further down the road. I think some rethinking has to go on for us to find what the value for money arrangements is.

“I have to apologize to the people of Cape Coast and the Central Region for that mistake but presidents are human,” he said apologetically.

The hopes of Cape Coast residents who are dreaming of a harbour as promised by the NPP was dashed when the President told a presenter on Cape Coast-based Eagle FM that they didn’t promise to give them a harbour.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Go complete Aflao E-block if you're giving ultimatum to my minister – Sarcastic Akufo-Addo tells angry Togbui Fiti
21.10.2021 | Headlines
Shatta Wale, three others to spend one week in police cell
21.10.2021 | Headlines
NPP flagbearship: Am happy Bawumia, Alan, Akoto are comporting themselves — Akufo-Addo
21.10.2021 | Headlines
We’ve done well in road sector, more needed – Akufo-Addo
21.10.2021 | Headlines
Henry Quartey didn't want Greater Accra Minister job; He has proven to be a strong choice – Akufo-Addo
21.10.2021 | Headlines
Come carry Mahama’s E-block away if you won’t open it and give me my land– Angry Yilo Krobo Chief to Akufo-Addo
21.10.2021 | Headlines
Shatta Wale, others to appear in court today for causing fear and panic
21.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama attacks Akufo-Addo on youth empowerment policies, infrastructure
21.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo begins 3-day tour of Greater Accra today
21.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line