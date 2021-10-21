ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.10.2021 Social News

V/R: 2021 Anlo Hogbetsotso festival suspended

V/R: 2021 Anlo Hogbetsotso festival suspended
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The 2021 edition of the annual Anlo Hogbetsotso festival celebrated by people of Anlo in the Volta region has been suspended, the Local Planning Committee (LOP) has announced.

In a press release issued on October 21 and signed by Togbi Zewu V, the chairman of LOP, this year's festivities have been call off due to the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The release continued that this became necessary after thorough consultation with Togbi Sri lll, the Awamefia of Anlo state, Togbi Agbesi Awusu Il, the Awadada of Anlo state and other elders.

"This is to inform indegens of Anlo land, all stakeholders and the entire Ghanaians that, 2021 Hogbetsotso festival has been suspended," the released added.

It noted that it will be most difficult to strictly enforce the covid-19 safety protocols during the festival especially during the day of the durbar when thousands of revelers and tourists are expected to congregate at one place in Anloga.

The planning committee is assuring that the festival will bounce back in a special form next year 2022 when the pandemic eases down.

The residents of Anlo and the entire country have been urged to be calm and still maintain covid-19 protocols as they wait for better days ahead.

The Anlo Hogbetsotso festival is celebrated by Anlos in first week of November every year.

1021202113442-0g830m4yyt-img-20211021-wa0017

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Christendom under threat if Police takes prophecy as crime – Clergy Association
21.10.2021 | Social News
Blows over TB Joshua church as group kicks against widow's takeover
21.10.2021 | Social News
A/R: Pregnant wife 'killer' dead
21.10.2021 | Social News
Development without cultural identity is a fluke – Naa Domalae
21.10.2021 | Social News
Some MPs seeking to introduce Bill to address issues in legal education – Xavier Sosu
21.10.2021 | Social News
Jesus Ahuofe’s prophecy not AK-47 bullet – Lawyer as he demands bail for his client
21.10.2021 | Social News
Jesus Ahoufe won't flee Ghana, there’s no risk granting him bail – Lawyer
21.10.2021 | Social News
Shatta Wale could be jailed 3 years – Lawyer
21.10.2021 | Social News
Free SHS not funded by LGBTQI countries — MoE Deputy PRO
21.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line