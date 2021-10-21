V/R: 2021 Anlo Hogbetsotso festival suspended

The 2021 edition of the annual Anlo Hogbetsotso festival celebrated by people of Anlo in the Volta region has been suspended, the Local Planning Committee (LOP) has announced.

In a press release issued on October 21 and signed by Togbi Zewu V, the chairman of LOP, this year's festivities have been call off due to the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The release continued that this became necessary after thorough consultation with Togbi Sri lll, the Awamefia of Anlo state, Togbi Agbesi Awusu Il, the Awadada of Anlo state and other elders.

"This is to inform indegens of Anlo land, all stakeholders and the entire Ghanaians that, 2021 Hogbetsotso festival has been suspended," the released added.

It noted that it will be most difficult to strictly enforce the covid-19 safety protocols during the festival especially during the day of the durbar when thousands of revelers and tourists are expected to congregate at one place in Anloga.

The planning committee is assuring that the festival will bounce back in a special form next year 2022 when the pandemic eases down.

The residents of Anlo and the entire country have been urged to be calm and still maintain covid-19 protocols as they wait for better days ahead.

The Anlo Hogbetsotso festival is celebrated by Anlos in first week of November every year.