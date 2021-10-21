ModernGhana logo
Henry Quartey didn't want Greater Accra Minister job; He has proven to be a strong choice – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Henry Quartey didn't want Greater Accra Minister job; He has proven to be a strong choice – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Henry Quartey initially rejected his appointment as the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

According to the President, it took some persons to convince the now celebrated Regional Minister to accept the job.

Mr. Quartey has become the toast of traditional leaders, colleague politicians, and a lot of Ghanaians for putting in measures to ensure Accra and Ghana works again.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, President Akufo-Addo applauded the performance of the Greater Accra Regional Minister since he took the job.

“Henry Quartey is doing a good job in the country. He wanted to do a different job and I told him this is what he will do. He has proven to be a strong choice and preference. From what he has done everyone has seen he came to work to make Accra and Ghana better,” H.E Nana Addo said on Kokrokoo.

The President added, “I’m happy I’m not the only one who has seen his good work. Ghanaians are seeing it. He is doing a good job.”

Today’s interview forms part of the president’s tour of the Greater Accra Region. In the last six months, the president has toured all the 15 regions in the country to collect first hand information on ongoing projects.

The tour of the Greater Accra Region is bringing the tour of the country to an end.

