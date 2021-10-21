Explore, experience the abundant tourism-related pleasures in Winneba – Afenyo-Markin to ECOWAS Parliament

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo-Markin is putting Winneba on the map as a tourist destination in Ghana.

Aside his plans of beautifying his constituency, he is repackaging and developing the tourism potentials of Winneba and largely the Central Region.

Afenyo-Markin entreated the members of ECOWAS Parliament who were in Ghana for its High Level Seminar to also take time to explore and experience the abundant tourism-related pleasures in Ghana.

The ECOWAS Parliament since Monday has been holding discussions at a seminar in Winneba to deliberate on the gains of elections in member states and ponder over the growth of democracy not only in West Africa but on the continent as a whole.

Giving an address at the seminar, Alexander Afenyo-Markin called on all members of the ECOWAS Parliament to fully participate for the benefit of member states.

“...I urge us all to dig deeper into the innermost parts of our respective bodies to find the energy needed to support and make this seminar a fruitful one. Indeed, as we all did in July this year, we must participate in the proceedings,” the Effutu Constituency MP said.

He further implored the gathering that after a stressful day they should take time to experience the various beautiful tourism sites in the country.

“Venture out to explore, admire and experience the abundant tourism-related pleasures that Winneba, the Central Region, and Ghana have to offer. I'm talking about our rich history, customs, and culture, folk, our forts and castle, our serene beaches, our green forests, and the beautiful animals in there, and above all the amazing people,” Afenyo-Markin told members of the ECOWAS parliament while adding. “I sincerely hope you will enjoy today and the next few days of your discussion, debate, networking and site seeing."

Among the many sites that can be visited by members of the ECOWAS Parliament in the Central Region, there is the Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, Kakum National Park, Fort St. Jago, the beautiful beaches, Assin Manso Slave River, among others.