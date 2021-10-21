ModernGhana logo
21.10.2021 Crime & Punishment

E/R: Police arrest notorious armed robber, murder suspect at Adeiso

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
E/R: Police arrest notorious armed robber, murder suspect at Adeiso
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced the arrest of a notorious armed robber and murder suspect at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Identified as Godstrong Tettey, the Police says he has been on its wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching cases and violent landguard activities.

An intelligence picked up by the Police led to the apprehension of the suspect at Adeiso on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Through a search, the Police retrieved two pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol and one new foreign-manufactured pistol.

According to the Police, the operation forms part of the its Administrations’ resolve to weed out criminals from society.

In an assurance to the general public, the Police says such intelligence-led preventive policing and strategic operations will continue as the days go by.

10212021104740-0f72ym3xxs-c90aad10-29f3-4a1b-9c5f-d0ab5d1088db

Find more details of teh arrest below:

Police Arrest an Armed Robbery and Murder Suspect at Adeiso in the Eastern Region

The Police today, 20th October, 2021, arrested a dangerous armed robbery and murder suspect, Godstrong Tettey, at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The suspect has been on the Police wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching cases and violent landguard activities.

Godstrong Tettey had become notorious when he was seen in a widely circulated video on social media, brandishing a pistol.

Police intelligence led to his capture at Adeiso and items retrieved include two pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol and one new foreign-manufactured pistol.

The operation forms part of the Police Administrations’ resolve to weed out criminals from our society. Such intelligence-led preventive policing and strategic operations will continue.

We commend the public for the enhanced partnership in fighting crime and we urge anyone with any information on crime to call the Police emergency numbers 191 and 18555.

