Police chase Ahenema Kokoben robbers

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it is pursuing some robbery suspects who allegedly killed a night security guard of A2 Aluminum Profile Company at Ahenema Kokoben, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on the dawn of Wednesday, October 20.

The robbers also managed to make away with several amounts of money and a generator.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy after the Crime Scene Management team had processed the scene for evidential materials to aid the investigation.

The Police are appealing to the public to assist with credible information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The Police can be contacted through the Police emergency numbers 0299202240, 0299207770, 191 or 18555.

— Classfmonline.com