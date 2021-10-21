ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.10.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police chase Ahenema Kokoben robbers

Police chase Ahenema Kokoben robbers
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it is pursuing some robbery suspects who allegedly killed a night security guard of A2 Aluminum Profile Company at Ahenema Kokoben, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on the dawn of Wednesday, October 20.

The robbers also managed to make away with several amounts of money and a generator.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy after the Crime Scene Management team had processed the scene for evidential materials to aid the investigation.

The Police are appealing to the public to assist with credible information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The Police can be contacted through the Police emergency numbers 0299202240, 0299207770, 191 or 18555.

— Classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Police arrest notorious armed robber, murder suspect at Adeiso
21.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Madina: Two grabbed for allegedly applying cream, penetrating anus of 16-year-old boy whiles asleep
20.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man weeps in court over 3year jail term for stealing GH¢1,300
20.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
W/R: Police grab two suspected accomplices of Bullion Van attack at Tarkwa
19.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
20-year-old Togolese jailed 12 years for defiling 11-year-old girl
18.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Barber jailed over abduction, defilement
18.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
West Gonja: 16-year-old girl butchered by normadic herdsman over dam water
17.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two robbers jailed 12 years, others remanded for kidnap
17.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
V/R: Police patrol team intercepts parcels of marijuana at Logba
15.10.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line