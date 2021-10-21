Free SHS not funded by LGBTQI countries — MoE Deputy PRO

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education says that propaganda being churned out by opponents that the funding of the Free SHS program will halt if Ghana’s Parliament passed the proposed anti-LGBTQ bill should be ignored.

Mr. Yaw Opoku-Mensah in a media engagement with some journalists in Kumasi said currently, the Free SHS programme is being funded by the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) which is proceeds from the country’s oil resources.

He noted that the Free SHS and school feeding programmes are wholly funded by the government of Ghana and not donor-funded by LGBTQ countries as being reported by some online portals.

He assured parents and stakeholders that the Free Senior High School initiative is a generational legacy and government will continue to provide the needed resources to keep it running for the benefit of all.

Providing an update on the fire that gutted the boys’ dormitory of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School (SHS) in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region, the Deputy PRO says an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire and culprits found will be dealt with as prescribed by the law.