IBM&J holds high level seminar on digital revolution

Hundreds of Students have benefited from a day's workshop on digital revolution organised by the Institute of Business Management and Journalism's Students Representatives Council.

The event is part of the Institution's weeklong socialization celebrations.

Themed, "Exploring The Digital Age, The Role of Professional Students", the session discussed extensively the impact of digitization on education and how it's affecting global workforce.

Addressing the participants, Mr Opoku Osei, Registrar Kessben University College, explained, the world is changing at its fastest rate in history.

"While Technology has its disadvantages, we should focus on the merits. It's not a choice but a must to abreast yourselves with knowledge on technology and how to use digital tools..." he said.

The Ashanti Regional National Youth Authority Director, Mr. George Orwell Amponsah, admonished the students to take advantage of the ever-changing world, through taking training on digitization.

He noted, as Communications and Marketing students, they should follow best practices of Journalism and marketing.

"Journalism should be a means of Information, not propaganda and fact-checking should be the cardinal of everything you do. I entreat you to equip yourselves with digital skills to be relevant in the industry," he added

On his part, Entrepreneur & Presidential Aspirant, Mr. Kofi Koranteng, admonished the students to think beyond the corridors of Ghana, for that to be effective, a renewed mindset and attitude is needed.

He said, having the know-how in digital skills, is not sufficient, but self-discipline and honesty.