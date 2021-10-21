Hindus urge Akufo-Addo to intervene in Achimota School, Rastafarian student impasse

Rajan Zed

Listen to article

Hindus are urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to urgently intervene in Achimota Secondary School and the Rastafarian student impasse currently in court.

They said the move will ensure that minority religions do not have to sacrifice their beliefs in their right to education.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said Ghana prided itself as a nation of high religious tolerance and robust religious freedom.

He indicated that now was the time to prove these claims in relation to the Achimota Secondary School decision to reject students wearing deadlocks.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged Ghana to develop a transparent system where school administrators face strong disciplinary actions when found discriminating against students of minority religions.

"Policies and procedures of public schools should also be looked into to root out all intolerance, unfairness, prejudice and bias based on the belief systems of students," he stated.

Rajan Zed emphasized that students should be able to express their religious and cultural identities freely. "Students should not be punished simply for following their religious beliefs and tenets. Students should not be put in a difficult position to choose between their faith and education."

Zed further noted that Achimota School should admit the mistake, apologize to the concerned student and his parents, and amend the grooming guidelines for the future to accommodate religious freedom. "Minorities respected the school grooming policies as long as these did not violate the traditions and beliefs of the pupils."

Rajan Zed also urged National Peace Council Board Chairman Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Christian Council of Ghana Chairman Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council President Paul Frimpong Manso, Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference President Archbishop Philip Naameh, and other Ghana religious leaders to speak up for religious freedom in Ghana.

As faith leaders, he indicated that it was their moral obligation and duty to help the minorities, helpless and downtrodden.

Founded in 1924, the motto of Achimota School is Ut Omnes Unum Sint meaning “That all may be one”. Six former heads of state in Africa attended this school, which is located in Achimota in Greater Accra.