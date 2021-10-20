Court orders Funny Face for psychiatric examination

Listen to article

The Kaneshie District Court in Accra today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, referred Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face to a Psychiatric Hospital for medical examination.

The Police on Monday, October 18, 2021, announced the arrest of the Ghanaian actor and comedian for threatening certain individuals via some social media.

Prior to the arrest, a video of Funny Face had gone viral where he rained insult on the likes of Fada Dickson and Emmanuel Adebayor while also threatening to kill the mother of his children, Vanessa.

Following a request made to the court by the Police for a psychiatric assessment, the comedian has now been referred to a Psychiatric Hospital for examination.

“The result of the psychiatric examination shall determine the next line of action by the Police,” part of a statement on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service has said.

It concludes, “We continue to thank the public for their support as we seek to maintain law and order.”