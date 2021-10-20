Severe downpour causes havoc in parts of Kumasi, two missing

A three hour heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorm on Tuesday, October 20 has caused havoc in some parts of the Kumasi metropolis destroying properties and rendering hundreds of people including some students homeless.

The most affected areas were Anloga Junction, Dichemso, Atafoa, Aboabo and Asokore-Mampong.

Two persons are feared missing following the flooding at Atafoa and Dichemso all in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti.

The missing persons were said to have been swept away after they attempted to cross bridges that were heavily flooded in their respective areas.

Confirming the sad incident to this reporter, the Assemblymember for Atafoa Electoral Area Hon Daniel Acheampong said it has always been the case of people drowning in Owabi River after it floods.

He added that the identity of the missing person is yet to be known as witnesses who were at the scene could not tell the identity of the person.

He blamed the perennial flooding in the area on construction on waterways.

Meanwhile, the Assemblymember for Dichemso Electoral Area Justice Anokye said the yet to be identified person got missing after he reportedly tried to cross a bridge in the area on his motorcycle.