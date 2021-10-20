ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.10.2021 Social News

Funny Face taken to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Funny Face taken to Accra Psychiatric Hospital
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Popular comedian Funny Face has been referred to the Accra Psychiatric hospital by the Kaneshie District court for examination on Wednesday, October 20.

The Police on Monday night arrested him for allegedly threatening certain individuals via social media.

Born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, Funny Face on Sunday issued invectives on social media against some key entertainment personalities including Fada Dickson and Bola Ray and threatened to kill his ex-lover Vanessa.

He also cast aspersions at former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, one of his close allies until last year.

But police found the threats so grave that the one-time musician was picked up around 10:14pm Monday and he is being treated as a “suspect”.

“Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action,” the police stated on Monday.

“The police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public.”

“We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety.”

---3news.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Reconstruct Owabi bridge to end perennial floods – Residents to gov't
20.10.2021 | Social News
CAF President lands in Ghana for a two-day visit
20.10.2021 | Social News
Police probe robbery, killing incident at Ahenema-Kokoben
20.10.2021 | Social News
Minority urges Akufo-Addo to set up Legal Education Reform Committee to address concerns
20.10.2021 | Social News
'Legal education not a family property' – Failed law students demonstrate
20.10.2021 | Social News
About 100,000 girls are engaged in Kayayei — Otiko Djaba
20.10.2021 | Social News
Arrest of Jesus Ahuofe apt – Lawyer Justice Abdullai
20.10.2021 | Social News
Our job centre targeting 8,000 permanent jobs for graudates within five years – YEA boss
20.10.2021 | Social News
‘Arrest of Jesus Ahuofe laughable, we've heard more dangerous prophecies normally on 31st night’ — Lawyer
20.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line