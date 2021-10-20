ModernGhana logo
Social News

Put Shatta Wale on trial — Adam Bonaa urges Police

By Theresah Tutuah Opare
An expert in designing and implementing security and safety solutions for private customers as well as the government domestically and abroad, Adam Bona has entreated the Ghana Police Service to press charges against Shatta Wale for faking his gun attack.

Adam Bona has also pointed out certain deviant acts the famous dancehall artist has been fond of especially in his locality.

“If you live around East Legon, you will see Shatta Wale driving around in an unregistered vehicle, throwing money out of his vehicle which I find disrespectful and worrying.

“I have seen policemen following him driving not even DV plate and shouting out his name. I am comforted by the fact that there is a new dispensation that has promised us that the security and safety of every citizen will be taken care of," Adam Bona told Starr FM in an interview.

The security analyst stresses that it is high time big personalities are made to understand they cannot use their status to escape the law.

This, Mr. Bona wants Shatta Wale arraigned in Court for his action to send a signal to others.

“If you think you are popular you will not be prosecuted? If you decide to misbehave in public…nobody will go free these days. The police are looking for him, they must arrest him and put him before the court. He must have his day in court,” the security analyst added.

