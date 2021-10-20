ModernGhana logo
Your God-fearing attitude, refusal to tenaciously cling to power in 2020 saved Ghana from higgledy-piggledy — Chief eulogises Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Chief of the Challa Traditional Area in the Oti Region, Nana Kennewu Chederi II has praised former President John Dramani Mahama for accepting the results of the 2020 general elections although the NDC believed it won the elections.

According to the Chief, the God-fearing attitude of the former President and his refusal to tenaciously cling to power in 2020 saved Ghana from chaos.

“Mr. Mahama, if you were not to be God-fearing, and had chosen to cling tenaciously to the tenets of power, you would have unexpectedly plunged this dear nation of ours, into an unparalleled state of pandemonium or simply into a state of higgledy-piggledy which would have been too nasty to contemplate when the people’s verdict in the 2020 general election was simply trodden upon and shamefully stolen,” the Chief of the Challa traditional area in the Oti Region said when Mahama paid a courtesy call on him.

Further extolling the former President, Nana Kennewu Chederi II said during the time Mahama was President, the country was revered as the icon of democracy and the oasis of peace in Africa but no more today.

The Chief insists that with the unflinching support of the stalwarts of the NDC, the numerous loyal activists and supporters of the country, he has no doubt John Dramani Mahama will become President of Ghana after the 2024 general elections.

