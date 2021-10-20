ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.10.2021 Headlines

God gave you the gift of visionary leadership to give Ghana economic freedom – Twifo Chief extols Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Paramount Chief of Twifo Hemang Traditional Area, Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III has heaped praise on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after describing him as the ‘Moses’ of this generation.

According to him, the President is blessed with the rare gift of visionary leadership in governance and in administration.

Speaking after President Akufo-Addo called on him on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III said God has ordained the President to lead Ghana to gain economic freedom to become self-reliant.

“We will remain ever grateful to you, our President; and to God for the rare gift of visionary leadership in governance and in administration that he has given you to serve this nation.

“It is without doubt that God has indeed ordained you to lead Ghana onto a path of self-reliance and economic freedom. Clearly, you are the Moses of our time,” the Paramount Chief of Twifo Hemang Traditional Area said.

Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku III in his conversation with H.E Akufo-Addo, said he is impressed that irrespective of the remote nature of communities and its nearly impassable roads, the President is still able to tour the country to touch base with the people and offer solutions to their concerns.

He said for the Free SHS and other policies rolled out by the Akufo-Addo government, Ghanaians will always be grateful to him.

“..even in the absence of the luxury of time to state the life-changing interventions the President has instituted to the benefit of Ghanaians, I cannot be silent about the huge school projects that are dotted all around our communities; many of which are completed, whilst others are at varying stages of completion.

“This exemplifies the President’s renown as an avowed proponent of universal education for our young ones. A lot has already been said about the Free SHS policy and Free School Feeding Programme. It is now a thing of the past to hear people ask for handouts to pay the school fees of their wards. This is a personal testimony and we are. The kids and their parents are therefore grateful,” the Paramount Chief of Twifo Hemang Traditional added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Your God-fearing attitude, refusal to tenaciously cling to power in 2020 saved Ghana from higgledy-piggledy — Chief eulogises Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
It was nonsensical for your detractors, critics to misinterpret your 'do or die' comment — Chief to Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
2020 elections was 'shamefully stolen' but 2024 presidency is yours – Challa Chief to Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Marine plastic waste solutions to cost Ghana US$4.3billion — World Bank
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Arabic Instructors chase YEA for unpaid allowances
20.10.2021 | Headlines
"Should we beg for education?" — Aflao Chief gives government 4-month ultimatum to open abandoned Mahama E-block
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to commission Ghana’s largest Bulk Supply Point at Pokuase
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Police smoke out Shatta Wale, handcuff him for faking gun attack
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Nana Dope and Gangee arrested over Shatta Wale's false alarm
19.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line