"Should we beg for education?" — Aflao Chief gives government 4-month ultimatum to open abandoned Mahama E-block

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, has given government a four month ultimatum to open the E-block Community Day Senior High School which has stalled since 2016.

The ¢9 million project which was part of some 200 classroom blocks the erstwhile Mahama administration started was supposed to have some 26 classrooms attached and 5 departments including a science block.

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti speaking with the Minority side of the Education Committee who toured the uncompleted school buildings in the Ketu South constituency says, government's approach to education is appalling.

“After senior high school education, the next degree that my people have to do is to go to border and go and do kayayo, no school.

“The only school that we have is the RC Senior High School that belongs to the Catholic Mission Minor Seminary. So this thick population have no place to go and people sit down in that big hall called Parliament and not thinking about Aflao, a place after the Tema Harbour, the next revenue generation is from the Aflao border.

“I had to push the former President Mahama for the structure to be constructed over there. I had to be running from here to Accra begging.

“Should we beg for education?” the angry chief quizzes.

