Tarkwa: How armed robbers operated at Ransbert Supermarket in broad daylight, took away 107k

Unmasked armed robbers in a Hollywood movie-style robbed Ransbert supermarket at Kawerekwaanano in the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality in broad daylight on October 18.

The robbers bolted with Ghc107,214.70 belonging to the company.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, the manageress of the Supermarket Mabel Gyedu said the incident happened between 9:30am to 10am captured on their CCTV camera.

According to her, two masked men on a motorbike managed to escape after the operation.

Miss Gyedu revealed that one of the robbers entered the supermarket, bought a drink and later made a phone call.

She added that there was a bullion van parked at the carlot waiting to cart sales made over the weekend to the bank.

She said as soon as the teller went out with the money heading towards the van, the other armed man on a motorbike started shooting sporadically to disperse customers alerting his other accomplice who was loitering in front of the supermarket with a drink in his hand.

The masked robber further pointed the gun at the female teller, snatched the money amidst firing, shot into the bullion van, jumped on the waiting motorbike and sped off.

Neighbours and eyewitnesses told this reporter it was so scary and worrying witnessing such serious crime happen so close to them that they could not help but run for their lives.

No staff or customer was injured.