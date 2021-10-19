ModernGhana logo
Nana Dope and Gangee arrested over Shatta Wale's false alarm

Kojo Owusu Koranteng aka Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee in handcuff at the police station Kojo Owusu Koranteng aka Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee in handcuff at the police station
The Police have picked up Kojo Owusu Koranteng aka Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee for alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale on Monday, October 18.

They were arrested today, 19th October, 2021 for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

Preliminary investigations by the Police reveal the widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale yesterday Monday, 18th October, 2021 was a hoax.

Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as 'Deportee' are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

"No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter.

"We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you," the statement noted.

TOP STORIES

