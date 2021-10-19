W/R: Police grab two suspected accomplices of Bullion Van attack at Tarkwa

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested two suspects in connection with the Bullion Van Attack at Tarkwa in Western Region on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Armed robbers yesterday attacked a bullion van in Tarkwa at Ransbet Supermarket, as they made away with a huge sum of money.

Following preliminary investigations, the Tarkwa Police Divisional Command has arrested Charles Enning and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah on suspicion of being accomplices of the crime.

According to the police, the suspects, Charles Enning, a driver and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, a teller of the company, went to Ransbet Supermarket for proceeds made over the weekend to be deposited at the bank but failed to pick up the Police Officer who was detailed to provide security for them.

In the process of putting the money into the bullion van, the suspects were attacked by a masked armed man and bolted with the money on a standby motorbike.

As the Tarkwa Police Divisional Command continues its investigations into the matter, it is calling on the general public to help with any information that will lead to the arrest of the armed robbers.

The Police can be reached via the numbers; 18555, 191 and 0302773906.