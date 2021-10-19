ModernGhana logo
Bagbin admonishes ECOWAS Parliament to work towards promoting peace, stability in member states

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has charged the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to work towards promoting peace and stability in member states.

According to him, promoting democracy and good government in the region is crucial especially on the back of recent successful coup d’état and unsuccessful attempts in member states.

Speaking at the second extraordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament being held in Winneba, Ghana on Monday, October 18, 2021, Hon. Alban Bagbin said “Hon. Members, let me use this opportunity to entreat you to work assiduously towards promoting democracy, good governance, peace and stability in the sub-region.”

Alban Bagbin who believes ECOWAS is one of the most successful Regional Economic Communities on the continent further stressed that it is important to ride on the gains to promote peace building and better contain conflicts, bloodshed and other electoral violence in the sub-region.

The second Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament is to mainly consider and adopt the draft budget of the Institution.

With that in mind, Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament has urged members of the ECOWAS Parliament to focus on programmes that will help alleviate the sufferings of the citizens and reduce their burdens in these trying times, especially those adversely impacted by the ravages of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We must continue to address poverty in all its ramifications and create job opportunities for the people. We must also look for the best way to promote integration in the sub-region. I therefore urge you to execute your work in the interest of the people and for the purpose of advancing the progress of the Community,” Alban Bagbin added.

TOP STORIES

