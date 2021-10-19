ModernGhana logo
19.10.2021

Volta Region will get its share of the national cake when NDC comes to power — Mahama

Volta Region will get its share of the national cake when NDC comes to power — Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the next NDC government will address development challenges in the Volta Region.

He said the NDC was responsible for the development of the Region, and would ensure that its needs were attended to.

Former President Mahama who made the pledge in Ho, when he visited the Region as part of his nationwide 'thank you tour' said NDC got from the Volta Region, the highest votes for any Party in any Region, in the country, and remained its proud stronghold.

Mr. Mahama alleged that the majority of projects including; roads, and sea defence walls initiated by the Party in the Region were abandoned, and added to calls to re-open the border with Togo, saying it affected the economy of the border territory.

He noted that the Volta Region suffered its share of nationwide youth unemployment, and reiterated the willingness of the NDC to work with government on addressing the daunting challenge.

Mr Mahama, who spent the day in Ho, met with Chiefs of the Asogli State, and religious leaders in the Region, appealing for support for the NDC's efforts at electoral reforms.

He later met supporters of the Party to encourage their support for the Party's re-organization before departing for the Oti Region.

