ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.10.2021 Headlines

MMDCEs position useless — Kwame Asiedu Walker

By Benjamin Nii-Lartey Ayiku
MMDCEs position useless — Kwame Asiedu Walker
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, the independent presidential candidate in the last general elections, has described as useless, the positions of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE) in the governance structure of the country.

Mr Walker was of the view that the Assembly Members are even more relevant than the MMDCEs.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently nominated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives for the various assemblies across the country.

Some of the nominations were met with violent opposition from the local people, resulting in the destruction of properties of the New Patriotic Party.

Some of the Assemblies are still experiencing chaos as the nominated MMDCEs are being confirmed.

While some commentators have contended that allowing the people to vote to elect their MMDCEs would be the solution to the situation that occurs almost every four years, Mr Walker, however, has called for total abolishment of the MMDCE position.

"The MMDCEs positions must be abolished. I see no relevance of that office. It's actually creating another layer of cost and wastage," he stated.

He echoed his call for a reform of the 1992 constitution to ensure that the country runs on a lean government.

"What is the need of MMDCEs when we have Assembly Members and chiefs who are already in charge of their townships," he questioned.

According to Mr Kwame Asiedu Walker, regional development planning boards with paramount chiefs as permanent members would be the best solution.

"I believe that the chiefs collaborating with their Assemblymen can deliver better services to the people," he stressed.

Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker was commenting on recent happenings in the country in an interview with ModernGhana News.

Watch video below:

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
ASEPA drags Shatta Wale to Police CID for faking gun attack
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Police arrests Jesus Ahoufe over prophecy of Shatta Wale 'gun attack'
19.10.2021 | Headlines
No government has mortgaged the future of the youth than NPP – Mahama
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Ameen Sangari Factory will be revived Under 1D1F — Akufo-Addo
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Military interventions in two of our member countries ‘backwardness’ – Bagbin to ECOWAS Parliament
19.10.2021 | Headlines
I'm sorry, was running away from a prophecy that I'll be shot dead on October 18 – Shatta Wale
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Police comb for Shatta Wale after reportedly shot
19.10.2021 | Headlines
We Will Not Allow Anyone To Cheat Us In 2024 Elections — Mahama
18.10.2021 | Headlines
Assemblies of God supports anti-LGBTQI+ Bill in a memo to Parliament
18.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line