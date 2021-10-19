ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.10.2021 Headlines

ASEPA drags Shatta Wale to Police CID for faking gun attack

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ASEPA drags Shatta Wale to Police CID for faking gun attack
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) will today file a complaint against popular musician Shatta Wale at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for staging his gun attack.

The award-winning musician on Monday set social media agog after announcing he was shot by unknown gunmen.

ASEPA through a post on its Twitter page announced that if the whole issue turned out to be a hoax, it will pursue a criminal case against the musician.

“We will officially file a complaint against Shatta Wale at the CID of the Ghana Police Service if this news about Shatta Wale being shot turns out to be a stunt.

"We live in a Country regulated by laws, spreading false information is a criminal “offense,” the post on ASEPA’s Twitter page said on Monday.

Despite Shatta Wale apology for his action today, ASEPA is already on its way to file an official complaint to the police CID against Shatta Wale.

“We will file it this morning,” Mensah Thompson who is the Executive Director of ASEPA told Modernghana News on Tuesday morning.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
MMDCEs position useless — Kwame Asiedu Walker
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Police arrests Jesus Ahoufe over prophecy of Shatta Wale 'gun attack'
19.10.2021 | Headlines
No government has mortgaged the future of the youth than NPP – Mahama
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Ameen Sangari Factory will be revived Under 1D1F — Akufo-Addo
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Military interventions in two of our member countries ‘backwardness’ – Bagbin to ECOWAS Parliament
19.10.2021 | Headlines
I'm sorry, was running away from a prophecy that I'll be shot dead on October 18 – Shatta Wale
19.10.2021 | Headlines
Police comb for Shatta Wale after reportedly shot
19.10.2021 | Headlines
We Will Not Allow Anyone To Cheat Us In 2024 Elections — Mahama
18.10.2021 | Headlines
Assemblies of God supports anti-LGBTQI+ Bill in a memo to Parliament
18.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line