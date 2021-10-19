No government has mortgaged the future of the youth than NPP – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the Akufo-Addo-led government has mortgaged the future of the youth of the country.

According to Mr Mahama, no government in the history of the country has done so more than the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Speaking at a meeting with Volta region NDC stakeholders as part of his ‘Thank You’ of the region on Monday, 18 October 2021, the 2020 flagbearer of the main opposition party assured the youth that a future NDC government will invest more in the educational sector especially in technical education.

He told the gathering that: “There’s no government that has mortgaged the future of the youth of this country more than NPP administration. Look at all the work we did, look at this Ho Technical University, take all the infrastructure here who built this infrastructure?”

“The point is they can come and deceive our people and say: ‘you always vote for the NDC what have they done for you’? and I said there was no public university in this region the highest you could get was HND [from] Ho Poly. If you wanted a degree, you had to leave the region and go to Cape Coast or Kumasi, or Accra, Legon or UDS.”

Mr Mahama explained that “It was Prof Mills’ idea and he said every region must have a public university. Brong Ahafo doesn’t have, Volta region doesn’t have and so let’s build the university of health and allied sciences and I remember when he went and cut the sod it took some time for us to get the funding in place and they were cartooning him cutting sods with lizards and snakes and things. Today, that university is university of allied health and sciences. Today this institution is Ho Technical University and we didn’t even finish what we were doing.”

The former Ghanaian leader noted that his government had plans to upgrade all technical universities and put in equipment and everything to make sure “we were giving a good technical education for all our people and we are not done with you. If NDC comes back into government, you’ll see the infrastructure development that will take place in this university.”

