I'm sorry, was running away from a prophecy that I'll be shot dead on October 18 – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has apologised after faking his gun attack on Monday, October 18, 2021.

He said he was hiding from a prophecy that he will be shot dead on October 18 by one prophet Bishop Stephen Akwasi, aka Jesus Ahoufe.

The news caused fear and panic among fans of the popular musician who took to social media to express their sentiments.

This was one of his team members called Nana Dope alleged that Wale was ambushed by gunmen but managed to escape and was battling for his life at a health facility.

The police, through their investigations, went to Shatta's house and a number of health facilities but could not find him.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Shatta Wale apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

He said he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection after that prophecy came.

Read his full post below:

THIS IS WHAT I HAVE TO SAY.

Psychological, or emotional trauma, is damage or injury to the psyche after living through an extremely frightening or distressing event and may result in challenges in functioning or coping normally after the event.

The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence, since no one in this country cares.

So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take Action?

This pastor said 18th October Shatta wale will be shot, and you want to tell me you didn't see from your cybercrime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online?

I won't wait for the Ghana police to call my father and tell my father, his son got shot this afternoon. I won't wait for Ghana stupid media houses to spread the news to my fans about me being shot because all we wish in this country is for dead people and funerals.

If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take action on that, then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God.

This is not the first time I have had these threats in this country, am now I am going through this emotional trauma alone.

My dad has even defended me on the radio on this same issue .why? Why? Ghana? Why?

Yes, my life is in Danger, and am on the run till this country shows me there are LAWS.

Deportee, I’m sorry for taking your phone.

Dope sorry for taking your phone.

To my fans I am sorry, but I will have to fight this fight alone and get it done.

To my Dad, I say sorry for putting you through stress.

PASTORS ALWAYS SAY THINGS AND LATER PLAN EVIL TO IT,

SO THAT I AND YOU WILL BELIEVE THEY ARE POWERFUL MEN OF GOD.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH THE YOUTHS OF THIS COUNTRY ARE TIRED OF RELIGIOUSNESS,

WE KNOW GOD ALREADY AND THAT IS THAT.

IF THIS WILL MAKE ME STOP MUSIC LIKE HOW MANY WANT ME TO STOP.

THEN SO BE IT CUZ I AM TIRED OF THE NEGATIVITY IN THIS COUNTRY.

SON OF GHANA 1 DON (SHATTA WALE)