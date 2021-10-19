ModernGhana logo
19.10.2021

Akufo-Addo, Paul Kigame, others to address YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Accra from October 20-22

By Praise Nutakor || Contributor
Akufo-Addo, Paul Kigame, others to address YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Accra from October 20-22
The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Youth Authority (NYA), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other partners will be hosting the largest youth gathering in Accra, Ghana, the 'Youth Connekt Africa Summit.'

The event would be held from Wednesday – Friday, 20-22 October 2021 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Some key speakers are H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary General and Regional Director for Africa, UNDP and Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football.

The summit will be held on the theme, “Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for the Post-COVID Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities”. The aim is to raise the consciousness of the continent’s youth on an Africa Beyond Aid Agenda and position young people to take advantage of opportunities the AfCFTA presents.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa summit will be attended by the Presidents of Ghana and Rwanda, African Ministers of Youth, leading businessmen in the continent and African indigenes making impact in the various industries such as Agriculture, Creative Industries, Environment, Climate Change and Youth, Technology and Innovation and Women, Trade & Agribusiness as well as young visionary entrepreneurs from across the continent.

The summit will provide a platform for over 15,000 youth from across Africa both present and virtual to connect youth to thought-leaders, peers, resources, technologies, skills, and economic development opportunities, whilst leveraging youth innovation and creativity for sustainable development in Africa.

