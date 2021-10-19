Law students threaten demonstrate over entrance exam failures

The aggrieved candidates of the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance examination say they will join the demonstration being organised by the National Association of Law students dubbed ‘Red Monday’ on October 20.

The demonstration is to demand reforms to the nation’s legal education regime.

The 499 candidates who sat for the 2021 examinations were failed after a new quota system was introduced by the General Legal Council after the examination.

The affected candidates have since been agitating and calling for the General Legal Council to rescind its decision to include all 499 students who attained the 50 percent pass mark.

Addressing the media, one of the leaders of the group, Tony Baah said they will exercise their right to be admitted.

“We owe it to ourselves, God, and our country that our broken legal education system is fixed. If we cannot fight to vindicate our own rights, then we have no business seeking to become lawyers. Once again, we remain unshaken and resolute in seeking redress to our legitimate grievances.”

“We are accepting nothing short of admitting all the 499 students who passed the entrance exams. To this end, we are pledging our unflinching support to join the Red Monday campaign on Wednesday to protest against the injustice at the Ghana School of Law and to demand reforms to the nation’s legal education regime. Even as we hope that the relevant authorities will rise to the occasion and do right to our legitimate grievances, we are nonetheless not oblivious of exercising our right at the law court to vindicate our constitutional rights.”

The controversies over the mass failure in the Ghana School of Law entrance exams is a result of the General Legal Council’s decision to apply a new rule requiring candidates to pass 50% in each of the A and B sections in the exam without informing the students.

There have since been calls for the General Legal Council to provide raw scores of candidates who took part in the Ghana School of Law entrance exams for 2020 and 2021.

—citinewsroom