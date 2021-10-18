E/R NPP Organiser allegedly slaps Daily Guide reporter over alleged secret recording

Daily Guide’s Eastern regional correspondent Daniel Bampoe has been allegedly slapped by the Regional Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwame Appiah Kodua, during the party’s Regional Annual Delegates Conference at Kyebi on Sunday, 17 October 2021.

Mr Kodua accused the reporter of secretly recording the party's internal wrangling during an indoor meeting.

He slapped him and also had the party’s security personnel seize the journalist’s mobile phones and also threw him out.

Mr Bampoe denied secretly recording the meeting and explained that he accessed the place of the meeting to avoid being beaten by the rain.

However, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, who witnessed the event, went to the aid of the journalist and his phones returned to him.

Mr Acheampong apologised to the journalist and promised to handle the matter.

Mr Bampoe has reported the incident to the Eastern Regional Chairman of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Maxwell Kudekor, who was also at the conference.

