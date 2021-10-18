W/R: Cause for concern as data show high number of HIV infections in Ellembelle

There is worry amongst traditional leaders of Ellembelle in the Western Region following the new data that the District has the highest HIV prevalence for adults in the Region.

According to statistics from the national and subnational HIV /AIDS projections and estimation for 2020, 346,120 people are reported to be HIV positive in Ghana, with a total of 18,928 new infections.

In an interview with Empire News, Francis Antonio who is the Acting Technical Coordinator of the Ghana AIDS Commission has confirmed that the Ellembelle District and Takwa have the highest HIV prevalence for Adults.

“The Ellembelle District has the highest HIV prevalence for adults between 15 and 49 with the prevalence of 2.3%.

“Tarkwa is second with 2.2% and we have that of Sekondi Takoradi metropolis around 1.8%.

”The regional average for Western Region is 1.7% and that of national is 1.68%,” Francis Antonio revealed while adding, “New infections especially among the young people between 15 and 24 the data is that they accounted for 5,211 new infection cases.”

He said it is the advice of the Ghana AIDS commission that people below the ages of 18 abstain from sex or use condoms to avoid getting infected with HIV.

“Our advice is that for people below the age of 18 you should abstain from sex if you can’t abstain, you should adopt the correct and consistent use of condom, and for those with multiple sexual partners we advise that you stick to one,” the Acting Technical Coordinator of the commission added.